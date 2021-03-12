Report: Texans agree to 1-year contract with LB Christian Kirksey
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans reached an agreement with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.