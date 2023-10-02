Report: Tests show no ACL injury for Kenny Pickett

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out of Sunday's game with a knee injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said at his press conference that Pickett would need further evaluation before the team had a firm update on his condition.

Mike Florio of PFT reported on Sunday night that the Steelers were hopeful that Pickett suffered an MCL sprain and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports on Monday morning that initial testing on Pickett's knee showed no injury to his ACL.

Pickett is still expected to miss time as a result of the injury, but an MCL sprain would likely mean they're looking at a matter of weeks rather than a season-ending injury. The Steelers face the Ravens in Week Five and they have a bye in Week Six.

Mitch Trubisky replaced Pickett in Sunday's loss to the Texans and would be the starter for however long Pickett is out of action.