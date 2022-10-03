The Colts have received some good injury news on running back Jonathan Taylor.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative and the running back has a chance to play in this week’s Thursday matchup against the Broncos.

Taylor suffered the injury on Sunday, but it didn’t really affect his playing time. Taylor was averaging about 75 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps in the first three weeks of the season, but played 88 percent during Sunday’s loss to Tennessee. Still, he had just 42 yards rushing on 20 carries and had a critical fumble.

The Colts also have Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson on their 53-man roster at running back. Phillip Lindsay and D’vonte Price are on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Report: Tests on Jonathan Taylor’s ankle negative, may play Thursday vs. Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk