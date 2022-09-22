Report: Tests on Jakobi Meyers’ knee “showed nothing significant”

Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury.

NFL Media reports that Meyers underwent tests on his knee Wednesday, and they showed “nothing significant.” The Patriots will determine Meyers’ status for Sunday’s game against the Ravens later in the week.

Myers has 13 catches for 150 yards to lead the team.

Safety Kyle Dugger (knee) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), defensive back Cody Davis (calf), defensive lineman Davon Godchaux (back), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (knee) and safety Adrian Phillips (ribs) were limited.

