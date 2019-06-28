Report: Terry Rozier, Knicks have mutual interest in short-term deal originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If Kemba Walker signs with the Celtics in free agency, Terry Rozier could be taking his talents to New York.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Rozier and the Knicks have mutual interest in a one or two-year contract if the point guard becomes an unrestricted free agent, Marc Berman of The New York Post reported Friday. If Walker joins the C's as is anticipated, Boston likely would renounce Rozier's rights and make that happen.

Berman also states the Knicks have "minimal interest" in Rozier as a restricted free agent as that would require them to tie up cap space while the C's match an offer sheet. As of Friday, however, the Celtics have not extended a qualifying offer to Rozier.

Rozier has made it clear he has no desire to continue to play in a bench role. The 25-year-old took a step back last season, averaging nine points per game in that role while playing in the shadow of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.