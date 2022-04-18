Report: Terry McLaurin to skip on-field offseason workouts without new contract

Report: McLaurin to skip offseason workouts without new deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders could be without their best offensive player when on-field offseason workouts begin in just a few weeks.

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not expected to participate in on-field offseason workouts -- which are set to begin May 23 -- without a new contract in place, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teamsâ€™ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 18, 2022

McLaurin is not the only standout pass-catcher across the league who will stay on the sidelines for offseason on-field workouts, either. A.J. Brown and Deebo Samuel -- who were also Day 2 draft picks in 2019 -- are both expected to skip on-field offseason workouts as well, per Schefter.

McLaurin, along with Brown and Samuel, seeks a new deal at a time when the market has exploded at his position. Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill each earned nine-figure deals this offseason with an average of $28 million and $30 million per year, respectively. Stefon Diggs, D.J. Moore, Mike Williams and Chris Godwin all cashed in new contracts with their respective teams, with each player earning an average of $20 million or more per season.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

A third-round pick in 2019, McLaurin is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is set to earn a modest $2.8 million in 2022. The 26-year-old has managed to produce back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons despite having a handful of different mediocre-at-best quarterbacks throwing him the football. His production speaks for himself -- McLaurin is due for a massive pay raise.

Story continues

Since the 2021 season concluded, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has gone on the record multiple times to state the franchise's desire to lock up McLaurin long-term. Recently, he told The Athletic that the Commanders won't consider taking calls from rival clubs about trading for No. 17.

Although on-field workouts are still over one month away, McLaurin still plans to report for the meetings and other non-workout portions of Washington's offseason program, per Schefter, which kicks off on Monday.

The Commanders' on-field offseason workouts begin on May 23. It's no secret that Rivera and the rest of his staff want full participation. That includes McLaurin. Only time will tell whether the two sides can agree to a new contract before then.