Report: Terry McLaurin has not attended Commanders’ workouts since before draft

Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin wants a long-term deal. He was attending the team’s voluntary offseason workouts when they began April 18 but not participating in on-field work.

That changed after the draft, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

McLaurin has not shown up for any of the workouts this month, including the start of organized team activities Monday.

It is unclear where the sides are in negotiations but obviously not far enough along to suit McLaurin.

General Manager Martin Mayhew said in his pre-draft news conference the team had talked to McLaurin’s representation. But new deals for Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and A.J. Brown have complicated any new receiver deals.

As it stands, McLaurin is scheduled to make only $2.79 million in base salary this season in the final year of his rookie deal.

In 2021, McLaurin started all 17 games and caught 77 passes for 1,053 yards with five touchdowns. In 46 games, McLaurin has 222 receptions for 3,090 yards with 16 touchdowns.

