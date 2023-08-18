Report: Terron Armstead won't need surgery

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was carted from Thursday's practice with a right leg injury. He later posted on social media that he was OK.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Armstead will not need surgery.

Armstead hopes to return in time to play the season opener on Sept. 10 against the Chargers.

"Got landed on during team run in practice today! Things like that happens in the trenches! We just get up and get back to work! And that’s what I do! Mindset on Week 1," Armstead wrote Thursday.

Armstead has never played a full season in any of his 10 seasons. That includes four games on the sideline last season in his first season in Miami.

He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee this offseason.