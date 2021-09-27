The Saints have received some relatively good news on their left tackle.

Terron Armstead had to exit Sunday’s win over the Patriots with an elbow injury. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the injury will sideline Armstead for weeks but is not believed to be season-ending — barring something else coming up from a later exam.

Armstead has been New Orleans’ starting left tackle since 2014 but never played all 16 games in a season.

James Hurst replaced Armstead on Sunday.

Though Armstead is expected to return this season, New Orleans is now without two-fifths of its starting offensive line. Center Erik McCoy has missed the last two games after suffering a calf injury in the Week One win over the Packers.

Report: Terron Armstead’s elbow injury is not expected to be season-ending originally appeared on Pro Football Talk