Report: Terrelle Pryor in critical condition after being stabbed in chest

Terrelle Pryor is reportedly in critical condition following a stabbing. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor reportedly was stabbed in the chest and shoulder at a Pittsburgh-area apartment and is in critical condition.

The news was first reported by WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh and later by ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pittsburgh Police reported to the Heinz Lofts apartment complex on Saturday morning, and WTAE is reporting that a woman whose identity is not known currently is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Another report from ESPN suggests Pryor’s family is hopeful after receiving the news.

A close family friend of Terrelle Pryor told me the family does expect Pryor to survive the stabbing, and that several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress. We will be following the story this AM on @SportsCenter — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 30, 2019

The free agent Pryor has played eight seasons in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released earlier this season.

More from Yahoo Sports: