Report: Terrell Suggs angling to be claimed by Ravens

Terrell Suggs is currently available for 31 NFL teams, but there's reportedly only one team he wants to play for.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Suggs only has interest in returning to the Ravens, where he spent the entirety of his career before heading to Arizona this offseason.

Though he is eligible to be claimed on waivers at 4 pm ET Monday, former Cardinals' pass rusher Terrell Suggs will strongly consider not reporting to his new claiming team if it is anyone other than the Baltimore Ravens, per league sources.https://t.co/MuIrLAPdbv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 14, 2019

Suggs was placed on waivers by the Cardinals on Friday.

Schefter's report states that Suggs has told some people he is unlikely to report anywhere other than Baltimore, showing a desire to, "finish his NFL career in the same city in which he started it."

Suggs is the all-time franchise leader in sacks (132.5) and games played (229) for the Ravens. This year, he has 5.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and 23 tackles as a member of the Cardinals. It's his first season not in the purple and black.

The Ravens rank 15th in the NFL with 34 sacks, and could use a pass-rusher like Suggs before the team's playoff push.

Suggs' position to other teams is likely genuine, as the 37-year-old would certainly love to join the 12-2 Ravens before a playoff push. He was a member of the Ravens when they beat the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and also has seven Pro Bowls and a Defensive Player of The Year award to his name as well.

With just two games left before the playoffs begin, Suggs' wild ride from Baltimore to Arizona looks to be headed right back to where his career started.

