Report: Terrell Owens' son Terique signing with 49ers as UDFA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers added the son of a franchise legend to their wide receiver room.

Terique Owens, son of Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens, is signing with San Francisco as an undfrafted free agent, NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reported on Saturday, citing a source.

Missouri State WR Terique Owens, son of Terrell, is signing with the #49ers as an undrafted free agent, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2024

Owens began his college career in the Bay Area at Contra Costa College before transferring to Florida Atlantic University and Missouri State, where he spent the final three seasons of his NCAA career.

The 6-foot-3, 193 pound receiver caught 28 passes for 528 yards and four touchdowns in 2023, averaging 18.9 yards per reception. Owens took part in the 49ers' local pro day on Apr. 10 at Levi's Stadium, giving San Francisco's brass an opportunity to see him run routes up close.

Terique Owens at the 49ers’ local pro day 👀 pic.twitter.com/c11pn9FHgr — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 10, 2024

Terell also was in attendance that day, telling NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that he believes Terique just needs an opportunity to improve with reps and experience.

“He’s (Terique) a late bloomer,” Terrell told Maiocco. “Obviously, he has the physical attributes for a receiver. For him, it’s all about reps; it’s all about experience. I think once he gets on a roster, that’s where he’ll be able to improve and enhance his skillset. He just needs to get his foot in the door. After that, it’s up to him.”

Terique now has the opportunity to that for the same franchise his father became a household name starring for, racking up 8,572 receiving yards and 83 total touchdowns during his eight seasons in San Francisco.

As Terique prepares to compete for a spot on a loaded 49ers roster, Terrell offered some profound advice for his son during his conversation Maiocco earlier this month.

“I know that process because I’ve been in there and seen guys come into camp and get on the practice squad or whatever,” Terrell told Maiocco. “You just got to go in and find your niche and compete on an everyday basis.

“You have to stand out. There’s got to be something unique about you. You can’t just blend in. There are a lot of great football players across the country. What is it about you that stands out that is going to ‘wow’ or open the eyes of scouts and GMs and coaches?”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast