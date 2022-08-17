Report: Tennessee Titans releasing TE Briley Moore

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly decided to part ways with one of their 2021 undrafted free agent signings, tight end Briley Moore.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Titans are releasing Moore in a move that will clear space on the roster for safety Tyree Gillespie, who was reportedly acquired in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

Moore, who was signed last May, missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. He was competing for the No. 4 tight end spot in training camp.

The Titans have yet to make either the Moore release or Gillespie trade official, but an announcement should be coming soon.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire