Report: Tennessee Titans hit with six-figure fine for COVID-19 violations

Barry Werner

The NFL has come down on the Tennessee Titans — and come down hard — for their violations of COVID-19 protocols, according to a report.

Per NFL.com:

Sources say the Titans are expected to be fined either $300,000 or $350,000 for their infractions, which included instances of failure to comply with requirements on wearing masks, as well as insufficient clear communication regarding workouts outside the facility. No individual — including Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel — will face discipline. And despite 24 positive COVID cases that contributed to multiple disruptions to the league schedule, the Titans avoided more severe punishments the league has threatened in calls and memos to clubs, such as forfeitures or lost draft picks.

The final number for the fine will be $350,000.

The report says Tennessee was in total cooperation with the review process.

Next up for the COVID-19 police at the NFL offices are the Las Vegas Raiders, who have already had a number of violations and players that have been infected.

The Raiders now are in line for potential discipline after the NFL and NFLPA found that Brown had not been consistently wearing his Kinexon contact-tracing device and he and the other starting offensive linemen had been congregating without face coverings during practice, even though those are required because the team is in the league’s supplemental intensive protocols.

 

