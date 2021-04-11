Report: Tennessee State hires Eddie George as next head coach

Mike Moraitis
·2 min read
Tennessee Titans great and former running back Eddie George will reportedly become the next head coach at Tennessee State.

The news comes from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, who notes George will be taking over for current head coach, Rod Reed, after more than a decade with the HBCU football program.

This will be George’s first foray into coaching since he officially retired from the NFL back in 2006 following a sensational career with the Titans.

George spent eight seasons with the Oilers/Titans and was part of the only Titans team to make it to a Super Bowl when Tennessee lost to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

The 47-year-old was voted to four Pro Bowls, was a First-Team All-Pro and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1996. He had his number retired by the Titans back in 2019.

George was also an outstanding college football player. During his final two seasons at Ohio State, he racked up 3,369 yards and 36 touchdowns and won the Heisman Trophy in 1995.

One thing we know George will do well as a head coach is motivating his team, as his hype videos before Titans games are enough to make us run through a wall for him.

