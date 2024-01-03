Report: Tennessee moves on from recruiting Texas A&M sophomore WR Evan Stewart

One of Texas A&M‘s SEC rivals has reportedly ended its pursuit of Aggies sophomore wide receiver Evan Stewart in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

According to On3 Sports college sports business & transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos, the Tennessee Volunteers are “moving on from recruiting Evan Stewart,” per his sources.

As the top remaining player in the portal with a name, image & likeness valuation of $1.4 million, Stewart is expected to command a boatload of cash. Wherever he goes, the sensational sophomore wideout will be prioritizing his mental and physical health, he shared Tuesday via X.

The good news for the 12th Man is that Stewart is reportedly “not really considering” other SEC foes, Alabama or Texas, as potential options for his next destination. Per the report, he is targeting universities like Florida State, Ole Miss and Oregon.

If Stewart were to choose the Rebels’ program, he would be the third Aggies prospect to flip from Bryan-College Station to Ole Miss in the last month, joining Anthony Maddox and Walter Nolen.

