Report: Tennessee cornerback commit will official visit Notre Dame

It’s not quiet flipping season but Notre Dame is getting their spatula warm.

The Irish have one of the best 2024 recruiting classes but they are looking for more top-end talent. One of those players they are working on is Tennessee cornerback commit Kaleb Beasley.

The 6-foot and 180 pound defender committed to the Vols this past October but that hasn’t stopped schools from recruiting him. Beasley just took an unofficial visit to South Bend but according to this report by Mike Singer of On3, an official visit will take place on the weekend of September 22nd.

Not only will Notre Dame be hosting Ohio State, Beasley will be in town also in what is turning into a massive recruiting weekend. The expectation is that many of the Irish’s top commitments will be in South Bend as well, so the Tennessee commit will get the full-court press.

Beasley is the 14th best cornerback and 150th overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite.

