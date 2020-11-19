Report: Teddy Bridgewater ‘unlikely’ to play vs. Lions in Week 11

The Detroit Lions aren’t the only team entering Week 11 with injury uncertainty at quarterback. The team the Lions are facing, the Carolina Panthers, have some issues of their own.

While Stafford is rehabbing a thumb injury and appears poised to play through the pain, the Panthers might not be so fortunate. Starting QB Teddy Bridgewater is not progressing as well as hoped with his sprained MCL in his knee. Bridgewater has been limited in practice sessions and now reports indicate the veteran is unlikely to play in Sunday’s matchup in Charlotte.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of several to report Bridgewater’s status on Thursday afternoon, following the Panthers’ practice session.

After limited practice the past two days, it now appears unlikely #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater (MCL sprain) will start Sunday against the #Lions, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. No final call yet, but it’s headed that way. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2020

If Bridgewater can’t go, the Panthers will choose between second-year Will Grier and former XFL standout P.J. Walker to play at quarterback.