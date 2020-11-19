Report: Teddy Bridgewater unlikely to play

The Panthers have gotten a chance to see quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the practice field the last two days and it doesn’t look like those sessions have convinced the team he will be able to play against the Lions.

NFL Media reports that it is unlikely that Bridgewater will start this Sunday. Bridgewater left last Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers with an MCL sprain and has been a limited participant in practice this week. Reports from those at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said Bridgewater was limping while on the field.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has not said who would get the start in the event Bridgewater does not play against Detroit. P.J. Walker relieved him last week, but has not made an NFL start. Will Grier has been the backup for some of this season’s games, but has not played. He started two games last year.

The Lions have their own quarterback issues to figure out, so Sunday’s game could wind up being a battle of backups.

