Report: Teddy Bridgewater staying in New Orleans

Teddy Bridgewater may have had more fun than any player who didn’t play much last year.

So he’s going to hang around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, the Saints backup quarterback has decided to stay in New Orleans, despite a larger offer from the Dolphins.

Bridgewater only started one game (the meaningless regular season finale), but was center stage for the Saints’ rollicking roll to the NFC Championship Game, dancing and generally enjoying himself.

Recovered and removed from the knee injury that ended his run with the Vikings, he was able to sit behind Drew Brees. With Brees approaching the end of his career, the chance to succeeding him in Sean Payton’s offense is an attractive one for any quarterback, and Bridgewater has apparently chosen it over a clear path to a starting job with a lesser team.