Report: Teddy Bridgewater has a mild MCL sprain, considered day-to-day

According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s right knee injury is a mild sprained MCL. He is considered day-to-day but has not yet been ruled out for this next week’s game against the Lions.

From NFL Now: #Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater has an MCL sprain and is day-to-day for a franchise that has been cautious with injuries this season. Still, he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jtRPCSPd84 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Bridgewater’s infamous 2016 knee injury was to his other leg, so that’s not a concern here.

As limited as Bridgewater’s ceiling may be compared to other first-round quarterbacks, he’s the most irreplaceable piece on this Carolina roster. Will Grier or P.J. Walker could always surprise. However, if Teddy is not in the lineup it’s hard to see this team beating anybody right now.

This being 2020, it gets worse, too. Star running back Christian McCaffrey is now considered unlikely to play against Detroit. He suffered a shoulder injury Week 9 against the Chiefs – his first game back after a six-week stay on the injured reserve list due to a high ankle sprain.

