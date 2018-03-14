Report: Teddy Bridgewater leaving Vikings to sign one-year deal with Jets

The New York Jets lost the Kirk Cousins sweepstakes to the Vikings and ended up looking to Minnesota for their backup plan, reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with Teddy Bridgewater on Tuesday.

Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater plans to sign a one-year contract with the New York Jets when the new league year officially begins Wednesday.





The Jets have had a busy day, reportedly agreeing to re-sign quarterback Josh McCown to a $10 million deal, picking up the top cornerback on the free-agent market in Trumaine Johnson and agreeing to terms with running back Isaiah Crowell.

Newsday reports that the team told McCown that he would be their starter, but his deal is more in line with backup money, and Bridgewater — if healthy — is the quarterback with more upside.

But he appears to be playing on a prove-it contract per his injury history.

Bridgewater will get approximately half of the $10 million the Jets agreed to pay Josh McCown on another one year deal.





A first-round pick in 2014, Bridgewater led the Vikings to the playoffs in 2015 in his second year as a starter. He posted a an 88.7 quarterback rating, throwing for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Vikings went 11-5 before losing to the Seattle Seahawks in the playoffs on a late missed field goal.

He has not played since. A devastating knee injury suffered in practice in 2016 sidelined Bridgewater for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Sam Bradford and Case Keenum had helmed the Vikings at quarterback since until Minnesota reportedly agreed to terms with Cousins Tuesday.

With Cousins’ arrival, Bradford (Cardinals), Keenum (Broncos) and now Bridgewater have all reached deals outside of Minnesota.