Report: Teddy Bridgewater agrees to terms with Lions

The Lions did not hide their interest in Teddy Bridgewater. The team let him know in March it wanted him as Jared Goff's backup, gave him a "strong offer" in April and hosted him on a visit July 24.

He surely wanted a starting job that never surfaced.

Instead, the Lions finally have agreed to terms with the veteran quarterback, NFL Media reports.

It reunites Bridgewater with head coach Dan Campbell, who was the Saints’ tight ends coach/assistant head coach in 2018-19 when Bridgewater was in New Orleans.

The Lions re-signed backup Nate Sudfeld this offseason, and Adrian Martinez also is on the roster. The team drafted Hendon Hooker, but he is expected to miss the season while rehabbing a torn ACL. But Bridgewater will step in as the primary backup.

Bridgewater, 30, is entering his 10th season and has played 78 games with 65 starts, most recently with the Dolphins in 2022.

He also has played for the Vikings, Panthers and Broncos in addition to the Saints and Dolphins.