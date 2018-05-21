Report: Teams viewed Colin Kaepernick as starting quarterback in 2017

Colin Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL isn’t over, as coaches, owners and others continue to give depositions in the case.

But the much-repeated trope that Kaepernick wasn’t signed as a free agent in 2017 because he “just isn’t good enough” is, apparently, fraudulent.

Shocking.

Via ProFootballTalk, teams not only think Kaepernick is good enough to play quarterback in the league, they think he’s starter material.

Documents acquired via deposition show some NFL teams considered Colin Kaepernick to be a starting quarterback, yet he was not signed. (AP)

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation,” writes Mike Florio, “internal franchise documents generated as part of the free-agency evaluation process and testimony from witnesses harvested via depositions in the collusion litigation has established that teams viewed Kaepernick as being good enough not simply to be employed by an NFL team, but to be a starting quarterback for an NFL team.”

It’s almost as if all the rhetoric from some fans and NFL-friendly media that Kaepernick is talent-deficient despite seeing a litany of clearly-lesser quarterbacks (Kellen Clemens? Matt McGloin? T.J. Yates?) getting jobs is a…what’s the word? Lie.

