Report: Some teams think DeAndre Hopkins will be released

In a surprising twist, there are reportedly several teams around the NFL that believe the Arizona Cardinals might end up cutting star receiver DeAndre Hopkins outright,

When appearing on Patriots Press Pass, The MMQB’s Albert Breer commented that the Cardinals’ high asking price combined with Hopkins’ hefty contract at 30 years old has left things at a standstill for interested teams, including the New England Patriots.

“Some teams think the Cardinals will wind up cutting him,” said Breer. “His market is not great right now. Clearly, there was nobody willing to take on the contract and pay the Cardinals’ initial price. I’d think for a team like the Patriots, it would either be no draft pick compensation or way, way down from Arizona’s initial ask and an adjustment to the contract.”

Even as a free agent, one would have to think the Patriots would be a long-shot landing spot for Hopkins, even though the team really could use his services.

The picks being removed might even open up the door for other suitors that weren’t willing to give up the initial draft compensation. Of course, there’s always a chance Hopkins’ asking price falls in line with what the Patriots are willing to offer and a deal comes to fruition, if he’s ultimately released by Arizona.

The good news is both Breer and the Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard felt like Bill O’Brien being the offensive coordinator for New England wouldn’t impede a potential signing.

So even with hope dwindling, there’s still a bit left for fans to cling to.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire