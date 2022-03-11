In the days leading up to the trade deadline last season, there was chatter about trade interest in Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

Cox had a rough time finding a comfort zone in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s system, but the Eagles didn’t pull the trigger on a trade and Cox was around to help the team advance to the playoffs with a 6-2 close to the season.

The lack of a deal at the deadline reportedly isn’t keeping teams from checking in to see if the Eagles’ answer might be different in the offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Eagles are getting calls from other teams about a deal involving Cox.

Cox wound up starting 16 games last season and finished the year with 35 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He added three tackles in the Eagles’ playoff loss to the Buccaneers.

Report: Teams still calling Eagles about Fletcher Cox trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk