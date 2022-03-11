Report: Teams showing interest in acquiring Patriots WR N’Keal Harry

N’Keal Harry’s time with the New England Patriots has been long and complicated.

The former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to expectations and he’s had many opportunities to do so. It began with injuries in his rookie season that led to only seven games being played. He only missed seven total games over the last two seasons and he’s totaled 45 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns over that span.

Ahead of the 2021 season, Harry requested a trade and then he ended up walking it back. Simply put, Harry’s time with the Patriots just hasn’t worked out. But, according to PFF’s Doug Kyed, there are teams that have shown interest in him.

#Patriots WR N’Keal Harry is a name to keep an eye on as a potential trade candidate before the draft, per source. Teams have shown recent interest in the 2019 first-round pick. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 10, 2022

The Patriots wouldn’t likely get much in return for Harry, but they would free up a roster spot and have more options at receiver. Bill Belichick has actively pursued receivers this offseason as the Patriots are looking to get more productive pass-catchers for Mac Jones.

Given the history, it’s probable the Patriots let go of Harry if the opportunity presents itself.

