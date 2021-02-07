Report: Teams reached out to Seahawks about possible deal involving Russell Wilson originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

While there is a plethora of teams in search of a new quarterback next season, the Seattle Seahawks are not one of them.

Seattle has one of the most elite play callers in the NFL in star Russell Wilson. In 2020, Wilson passed Tom Brady to become the NFL’s all-time winningest quarterback in a player’s first nine seasons. He is assuredly a future Hall of Famer and was recently named the league’s Walter Payton Man of the Year.

It also appears Wilson is one of the league’s most desired players.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, teams have made calls to Seattle in hopes to acquire Wilson via a trade, but to no one’s surprise, the Seahawks are not budging.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The QB carousel is so crazy, teams have even called the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson (no interest, by the way); #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to re-sign in KC; Two KC players who opted out for '20 will opt back in. pic.twitter.com/gEH3yeXSOZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

“A couple of teams have called Seattle to inquire about Wilson's availability, but there's no chance the Seahawks are dealing their star QB," the trio said.

Wilson is coming off one of the best seasons of his career with the Seahawks in 2020. The seven-time Pro Bowler finished the season completing a career-best 68.8 percent of his attempts for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

While the Seahawks closed the year with a 12-4 record and an NFC West title, Seattle suffered an epic collapse in the Wild Card Round against the Los Angeles Rams. The early exit in the playoffs isn’t ideal for the 32-year-old QB as his window to win another Super Bowl is quickly closing, but that doesn’t mean Wilson is ready to steer his career in another direction… just yet.

It makes sense for teams to call about Wilson, just as a team should call about any available player in the NFL. There’s likely going to be a re-shuffling of the quarterbacks this offseason, but Seattle’s message is loud and clear: Wilson will not be one of them.