Report: Teams ‘keeping an eye on’ Giants WR Kadarius Toney

The NFL trading deadline is quickly approaching (Tues, Nov. 1) and the rumors are starting to fly.

That being stated, will the New York Giants be buyers after their surprising 5-1 start, or will they stick to their rebuilding plan under first year general manager Joe Schoen?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler sees the Giants as perhaps being in both of those positions and has a trade in mind that they should make. Even though the Giants are thin at wide receiver, Fowler thinks they could still be open to trading one of them.

The Giants have about six wide receivers or zero wide receivers, depending on the week. They have the big-money option (Kenny Golladay), the explosive but enigmatic first-rounder (Kadarius Toney) and everything in between. Rival executives wouldn’t be surprised if general manager Joe Schoen tries to make a move here. Darius Slayton is the obvious option. The Giants cut his salary to $965,000 after failing to trade him before the season, and he has some pedigree as a former 50-catch guy. The New Orleans Saints looked into his market in the past and could again. Teams also are keeping an eye on Toney, who has two catches for zero yards on the season and has struggled to stay healthy. Mostly, teams want to know what’s up with Toney, whose obvious talent has been overshadowed.

It’s unlikely the Giants will get any type of value for any of the above-mentioned players. Golladay’s contract makes him untradable and what team is going to give you decent value for a player who can’t stay out of the trainer’s room in Toney?

I agree that Slayton is the Giants’ best option, but if they deal him, they better make sure they have sufficient depth at wide receiver to finish out the season.

Related

Ex-Giant Jonathan Casillas rips Eli Apple: 'A little brat' Giants owners feel 'great' about team's 5-1 start Oshane Ximines thriving after being given fresh start by new Giants regime

List

Giants vs. Jaguars: 5 things to know about Week 7

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire