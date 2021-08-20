The Cowboys used a third-round choice on offensive lineman Connor McGovern in 2019. He has played only 14 games with eight starts and is listed as a backup on Dallas’ depth chart.

That’s why teams “are eying a move” for McGovern in a potential trade, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

The Cowboys, though, are reluctant to deal him, seeing McGovern as a starter even if he doesn’t open the season as one. The team lists McGovern as the backup to Connor Williams at left guard and Zack Martin at right guard.

“Connor McGovern is just continuing to build off of last year,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. “He had a tremendous finish as far as his growth as a player throughout last year. He had a strong finish at the end of the year, and he’s continued that.”

Report: Teams interested in trade for Connor McGovern originally appeared on Pro Football Talk