Report: Teams interested in free agent Wilin Rosario

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent Wilin Rosario is drawing interest from some teams, mostly from the American League.

Rosario, 28, last played in the majors in 2015. Across five seasons, all with the Rockies, he hit .273/.306/.473. He mostly caught but moved to first base in 2015.

Rosario has spent the last two seasons with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization. He’s put up some great numbers. In 2016, he hit .321/.367/.593 with 33 home runs and 120 RBI. In 2017, he hit .339/.414/.661 with 37 home runs and 111 RBI.

Teams may think Rosario could be the next Eric Thames. Thames put up middling numbers in the majors in 2011-12, then went to Korea and put up monster numbers for a few years. He returned to the majors in 2017 with the Brewers and blasted 31 homers despite battling injuries.

