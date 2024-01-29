Report: Teams interested in Crawford; Giants return ‘out of question' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brandon Crawford is a free agent for the first time of his 13-year MLB career, and the former Giants shortstop reportedly is considering his options with an open mind.

Teams are showing interest in Crawford, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday, but a return to play for San Francisco during the 2024 MLB season "appears out of the question."

Crawford, indisputably the greatest Giants shortstop in franchise history, ranks fourth in defensive bWAR (14.3) and seventh in games played (1,654) all-time for San Francisco. He helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, was a three-time MLB All-Star and won four Gold Gloves at shortstop.

The 37-year-old is coming off the worst campaign of his career, however. In 93 games last season, Crawford batted a career-worst .194/.273/.314 with 81 strikeouts.

But Crawford's value always has been his glove, and the longtime shortstop is willing to move to second or third base, Rosenthal reported, citing sources familiar with Crawford's thinking, but added the veteran also could retire "if the right opportunity does not arise."

The Giants issued Crawford an unofficial farewell Oct. 1 in the 2023 season finale. Crawford went 0-for-4 that afternoon but received multiple standing ovations from Giants fans in case it was his final game in the Orange and Black.

On Sunday, Crawford appeared unbothered by any free-agency rumors as he attended the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium.

B-Craw and the fam is at Levi’s for the NFC Champ Game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NRzYHhZ0d0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 28, 2024

While it remains unclear where -- or if -- Crawford will play in MLB next year, it's clear the Bay has his heart forever.

