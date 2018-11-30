Report: Teams have interest in Markelle Fultz, but say his reps need to be ‘truthful’ first

Is Markelle Fultz on the trading block? It’s hard to tell at this point, and members of the Philadelphia 76ers have denied his availability. Meanwhile, there’s still the question about what is happening with Fultz, his shoulder, and his wrist. Is it all in his head? Is it physical? Or is it both?

We don’t have answers yet, although Fultz has undergone some testing and has weirdly involved his lawyer in the process. Meanwhile, some teams are reportedly calling on Fultz’s availability, but want to know the answer to the above questions.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, teams like the Suns are interested in Fultz but want to get more information about his issues before offering something serious.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

He and his representatives need to be truthful, a league source says. In other words, potential 76ers trade partners don’t want Fultz saying that his right shoulder and wrist are bothering him if he actually has a mental block that’s hindering his shooting, the source said.

The Suns did wave Isaiah Canaan this week, an oddity considering that Canaan started in 75% of the games for Phoenix this season. Is the team making room for some kind of move?

The most mind-blowing thing is just how little trade value Fultz is likely to have. The No. 1 overall pick just a couple of years ago, Fultz’s buying power has dwindled down to next to nothing. It doesn’t seem likely that Fultz s in the long-term plans for Philadelphia moving forward, and what happens next with him is anyone’s guess.