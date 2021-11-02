Report: Teams inquiring about trading for Fletcher Cox

Veteran Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has not been shy about expressing his struggle with finding a fit in the scheme put in place by defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon this season and other teams are reportedly looking to see if the Eagles will trade him before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that teams are inquiring with the Eagles about what it might take to add Cox to their defensive line for the second half of the season.

The Eagles restructured Cox’s contract this offseason and his base salary is just $1.075 million, so the remaining money for this year won’t be much for another team to add to their cap. It would result in a sizable dead money hit to the Eagles, which will likely influence the kind of compensation they would require in return for moving on from Cox.

Cox has 12 tackles, a sack, four quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in eight starts this season.

