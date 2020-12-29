Report: Some teams have expressed interest in signing QB Dwayne Haskins

Former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins went unclaimed today on waivers, per source. Haskins is now free to sign wherever there’s interest, and there are teams that already have expressed some, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2020

The deadline for former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins to be picked up on waivers passed on Tuesday without anyone taking a bite at the apple, but that doesn’t mean that the former first-round pick will be without work for long. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there have been some teams that have expressed interest in signing the QB into a backup role now that he is a free agent.

It is unlikely that Haskins will see any playing time for the remainder of this season, but as a former highly-touted prospect coming out of college with a lot of arm talent, but not a lot of experience, there is a good chance that someone takes a flier on him and works to integrate him into their offensive scheme, likely grooming him as a backup over the next year or two.

As the rest of the season goes on, it will be interesting to see if Haskins finds his second shot in the NFL, and where he might land.