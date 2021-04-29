Breaking News:

Aaron Rodgers reportedly tells Packers he doesn't want to play in Green Bay anymore

Report: Teams calling about QB Aaron Rodgers, but Packers won’t trade him

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Teams have called the Green Bay Packers about trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, but the team has no interest in dealing the 2020 NFL MVP.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday that Rodgers will be the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the San Francisco 49ers are among the teams that have recently inquired about Rodgers, but no trade offer was made and the likelihood of the Packers trading Rodgers sits at a “zero percent chance.”

The 49ers traded up to the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft – spending multiple first-round picks in the process – and are expected to target a quarterback. It’s possible the 49ers thought that they could somehow get Rodgers through trade and the top non-quarterback on their board at No. 3 overall, or that the third overall pick would be enough to tempt the Packers into making a move.

According to Pelissero, the call from the 49ers came on Wednesday, just one day before Thursday night’s first round.

If anything, the reports suggest that teams believe Rodgers could be available for trade, even if the Packers have stayed consistent in their messaging that Rodgers will be the team’s quarterback long-term.

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly reached out to the Packers about Rodgers earlier this year, although Gutekunst shot down that report.

The Packers haven’t touched Rodgers’ deal this offseason, but he is under contract for the next three seasons. Jordan Love, last year’s first-round pick, was inactive for all 18 games.

