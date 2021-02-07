Matthew Stafford has been traded and Carson Wentz is expected to be dealt soon in a move that will leave other teams looking for a quarterback with one less option for their lineup.

Some of those teams might turn their attention to Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that teams have made calls to the Jets about the prospect of trading for Darnold.

As of now, the Jets have rebuffed those calls because they have not yet set their course for the offseason. With the No. 2 overall pick, they will likely have their choice of non-Trevor Lawrence quarterbacks to consider selecting at that spot.

They could also use that pick for a player at a different position, trade it for more picks to use to build around Darnold or a different quarterback, or use it as part of a trade package for a player like Deshaun Watson. Settling on one of those paths will have to take place before the team can make any move involving Darnold.

Report: Teams have called Jets about Sam Darnold trade originally appeared on Pro Football Talk