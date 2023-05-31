Report: Teams believe money is the emphasis over a ring for DeAndre Hopkins

After his release from the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is in search of his next home. The veteran pass catcher has been linked to the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills, and Kansas City Chiefs. However, according to Mike Giardi (formerly of NFL Network), teams believe Hopkins will be more motivated to sign with a team that can pay him over a competitive team.

This would seem to indicate the Patriots could be in the driver’s seat to sign Hopkins, although the New York Jets continue to be sneaky candidates as they can clear $10 million by releasing wide receiver Corey Davis.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Do not expect Hopkins to draw this out for a long time.

Buffalo has had interest. The Patriots have had interest. Best I can tell, no one believes he is what he once was, and that will be part of the challenge in acquiring the player. A couple of teams I spoke with before the draft believe $$$ will be the driver in this, more so than… https://t.co/AQUeRoQbPJ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 26, 2023

More Free Agency!

Browns have 33 projected free agents in 2024 10 Browns free agents remain unsigned heading into OTAs Linebackers still available in free agency after the Browns don't draft one Report: Browns have 'checked in' with free agent DT Ndamukong Suh Browns: DTs and pass rushers still available in NFL free agency

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire