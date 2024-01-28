Report: New team ‘quietly' enters Dylan Cease trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new team has entered the chat for Dylan Cease trade talks. According to Bob Nightengale, the Seattle Mariners have “quietly” engaged in talks for the White Sox ace.

In his Sunday column, Nightengale wrote that the White Sox would want a potential trade package for Cease to include either Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller. Both Woo and Miller are right-handed pitchers who made their MLB debuts in 2023. Woo started 18 games last year and put up a 4.21 ERA with a 1.209 WHIP and 93 strikeouts. Miller started 25 games and had a 4.32 ERA with a 1.142 WHIP and 119 strikeouts.

Any deal for Cease would likely include much more than one of those young pitchers. Jon Heyman reported over the weekend that the White Sox are asking for "the sun and the moon" in exchange for Cease.

Cease is by far the most valuable player on the White Sox, so it’s no wonder they’d ask for a haul in any potential trade. Over his five-year career on the South Side, Cease has a 3.83 ERA with a 1.305 WHIP and 792 strikeouts. His incredible 2022 campaign (2.20 ERA, 1.109 WHIP, 227 strikeouts) put him in the national spotlight and he finished second in Cy Young voting at the end of the season.

White Sox pitchers and catchers have their first spring training workouts on Feb. 14.

