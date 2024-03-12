Report: TE Noah Fant agrees to new deal with Seahawks

Tight end Noah Fant is staying in Seattle.

The Seahawks are re-signing Fant to a two-year, $21 million deal, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Fant, 26, was acquired by the Seahawks in the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Broncos two years ago. He has 82 receptions for 900 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Seahawks.

The Broncos made Fant a first-round pick in 2019.

In five seasons, he has 252 catches for 2,805 yards and 14 touchdowns.