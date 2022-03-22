Report: TE Ja’Tavion Sanders impressing at practice

Second-year tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders is one of the most talented players on Texas’ roster. Spring practice presents a great opportunity for the young tight end to get more adjusted to the college game.

The former five-star did not see the field much during his freshman season in 2021. With Cade Brewer graduating and Jared Wiley transferring up I-35 to TCU, the opportunity for playing time has presented itself at tight end.

CJ Vogel of The Football Brainiacs had some encouraging remarks about Sanders’ play in practice on Tuesday.

InsideTexas reported Sanders got plenty of runs with the first-team offense in Tuesday’s drills.

I tell ya what, TE Ja’Tavion Sanders looked really impressive today. pic.twitter.com/Eyg7U4aUhH — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) March 22, 2022

Sanders will compete with Alabama transfer Jahleel Billingsley, Gunnar Helm, and Juan Davis for playing time at tight end. Steve Sarkisian loves to utilize his tight end group, Texas played out of 12-personnel at a high rate last season.

