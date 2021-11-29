Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team reps at QB in practice this week

Having lost four games in a row to fall to 5-6, the Saints are apparently shaking things up at quarterback.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Taysom Hill has been taking first-team reps over Trevor Siemian at practice this week in preparation for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Siemain took over at quarterback when Jameis Winston tore his ACL in the Week Eight win over the Buccaneers. But New Orleans has lost every game since, with the offense often getting off to slow starts. Siemian and the rest of the unit put up just six points in the team’s Thanksgiving loss to Buffalo.

Siemian has completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,083 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also lost a fumble.

Hill has appeared in seven games this season, but hasn’t been on the field since the Week 10 loss to Tennessee. He is currently going through a foot injury that has relegated him to emergency backup QB in the last two weeks.

The jack-of-all-trades has 104 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns, four receptions for 52 yards, and is 7-of-8 passing for 56 yards with an interception this season.

Last year, Hill filled in for Drew Brees for four games, amassing a 3-1 record as a starter. Hill completed 72 percent of his passes for 834 yards with four touchdowns and two picks in those games while rushing for 209 yards with four touchdowns. He also fumbled six times, losing three of them.

According to Rapoport, Hill will have to get through the week healthy. But Need Orleans is giving him every opportunity to start.

The Saints will release their first injury report later on Monday.

