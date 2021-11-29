Report: Taysom Hill taking first-team QB reps in practice, poised to start vs. Cowboys

Sources: The #Saints appear poised to make a QB change. Taysom Hill is taking first-team reps this week in practice in preparation to face the #Cowboys. Trevor Siemian is taking No. 2 reps. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

Let’s get weird. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the New Orleans Saints are giving quarterback Taysom Hill the first-team snaps on offense in practice, signaling a possible change from Trevor Siemian, who has gone 0-4 as a starter.

While Hill is managing a painful plantar fascia injury to his foot, if he’s able to go through a full week of practice in the role he should start against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Obviously we’ll need official word from the team before a quarterback change is confirmed.

Still, that’s exciting for a number of reasons, most notably the lessened exposure viewers have to the Siemian-driven offense. Siemian did his best but it just wasn’t enough with a supporting cast that seemed to get eroded by injuries more and more each week. Making a move to Hill (with Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk possibly returning from their own injuries) at this juncture makes sense.

Hopefully he’ll be ready to rock. Hill went 3-1 during a month as the Saints’ starter in 2020 and offers more dimensions to the offense than their other options right now, even if he’s slowed by a foot injury. Stay tuned for updates to the injury report in the days ahead.

