Report: Taylor Rapp is believed to have suffered MCL sprain

A lot of good came out of Sunday’s game for the Rams, as they beat the Seahawks 23-16 and moved into a tie for first in the NFC West. However, they suffered a few injuries in the process.

Taylor Rapp left the game in the first half with a knee injury and was unable to return. Sean McVay didn’t have an update on his status after the game, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared a report Sunday night.

According to Pelissero, Rapp is believed to have suffered a sprained MCL, though he’s undergoing an MRI, as expected. This is the second knee injury Rapp has suffered this year, the first of which happened in training camp.

Rapp’s injury came in the same game that Jordan Fuller returned for after he was on IR with a shoulder/neck injury. Rapp has come on in recent weeks after struggling early, playing much better in place of Fuller.

The Rams already lost Terrell Burgess for the year with a broken ankle, so going without Rapp for an extended period of time would be difficult.

