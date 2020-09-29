Report: Taylor Lewan avoids major injury

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan avoided serious injury Sunday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
The team is optimistic it is a “short-term deal.”
Lewan took an inadvertent hit from Armon Watts late in the first quarter. He appeared in visible pain and was carted from the sideline to the locker room.
The Titans called it a shoulder injury during the game, and Ty Sambrailo replaced Lewan.
Lewan played only 18 snaps.
