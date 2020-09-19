Wide receiver Allen Robinson‘s desire for a contract extension drew a lot of attention this week, but it’s not the only thing on General Manager Ryan Pace’s agenda.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is also engaged in negotiations with running back Tarik Cohen. The two sides are reportedly working to get a deal done before the Bears host the Giants on Sunday.

Cohen kicked off his fourth season with the Bears by running seven times for 41 yards and catching two passes for six yards in their comeback win over the Lions. The 2017 fourth-round pick hasn’t missed a game since coming to the NFL and turned in a stellar 2018 season as a runner, receiver and returner, but had a lackluster 2019 season.

The Bears and Robinson resumed talks about a new deal after a report that Robinson wanted a trade out of Chicago. Robinson denied that was the case, but admitted to frustration with the pace of the negotiations.

Report: Tarik Cohen, Bears working on extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk