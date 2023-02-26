Report: Tanoh Kpassagnon’s 2-year contract extension valued at $6 million

There’s those numbers everyone is looking for. KPRC2 Houston’s Aaron Wilson first reported the numbers on Tanoh Kpassagnon’s contract extension with the New Orleans Saints, sharing that the big defensive end inked a two-year deal valued at a maximum of $6 million.

This is a good value for the Saints, though we don’t know the exact salary cap hit for retaining Kpassagnon. He was set to count about $1.5 million against the cap due to a past restructure with automatically-voiding years rewritten into his contract, so at least there isn’t much going to waste here. Some dead money will probably be owed one day once Kpassagnon is no longer on the roster, but for now the Saints get to max out their resources and he gets some security. Good for him.

Kpassagnon has been a regular part of New Orleans’ defensive line rotation the last two years, playing 220 snaps across 8 games in 2021 and 356 snaps in 15 games during the 2022 season. He’s been officially credited with 6 sacks and 14 quarterback hits on those opportunities in addition to 46 tackles (27 solo, 6 tackles for loss) and a forced fumble, plus a couple o fpass deflections. He’s a good player to keep in the mix, and he may be in line for a bigger role if the Saints don’t re-sign Marcus Davenport this offseason.

More 2023 free agency!

