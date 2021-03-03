Report: Talks between Cowboys, Dak Prescott’s agent are “progressing”

The Cowboys want to get a long-term deal completed with Dak Prescott, preferably before the March 9 franchise tag deadline. After months to negotiate, it appears the sides finally are making progress.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports Prescott’s representation and the Cowboys’ discussions are “more productive than they have been.”

Placing the franchise tag on Prescott would result in a $37.7 million cap hit for the Cowboys but give them until July 15 to continue negotiating. Not placing the franchise tag on Prescott would make him a free agent March 17.

The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract a year ago, with Prescott wanting four years and the Cowboys five. He played 2020 under the $31.4 million franchise tag.

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards with 1,856 before the compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in Week 5 against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery and a second surgery in December.

Prescott was seen at a football camp and the wedding of tight end Blake Jarwin without the use of crutches in the past week, according to Watkins.

Prescott is expected to be healed in time for training camp in late July.

