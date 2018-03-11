Report: Talib thwarted potential trade to Niners

Before the Denver Broncos agreed to trade veteran cornerback Aqib Talib to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, the club reportedly had a deal in place that would have sent him to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Broncos and 49ers had agreed to terms, but Talib scuttled the deal by refusing to report to San Francisco, according to an ESPN report.

Obviously the deal never materialized and the Broncos sent Talib to L.A. instead. The 49ers, meanwhile, wooed and then signed cornerback Richard Sherman after he was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Talib, 32, has reached the Pro Bowl in each of the past five seasons and ranks fourth all-time in career interceptions returned for touchdowns. He needs one more pick-six to tie Darren Sharper and Charles Woodson for second place with 11, and he needs two to match Rod Woodson for the record.

The Rams also signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Sam Shields. Los Angeles has focused heavily on improving its secondary during the offseason, agreeing last month to acquire two-time Pro Bowl safety Marcus Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos made Talib available on the trade market as they looked to clear salary-cap space, potentially for a pursuit of free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Talib is entering the final season of a six-year, $57 million contract that includes a $12 million cap hit in 2018. Denver is on the hook for a $1 million hit instead of $12 million because of the trade.

