Report: T.Y. Hilton will play tonight

The Colts called receiver T.Y. Hilton a game-time decision Saturday. The decision is made, and it’s good news for the Colts.

Hilton, who has played only once in the past six games, will play tonight against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A nagging calf injury has limited Hilton to 25 offensive snaps and three catches for 18 yards since he was injured during a Week Eight win over the Broncos.

In seven games this season, Hilton has made 35 catches for 378 yards and five touchdowns.